Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








12.05.2021 / 19:01




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Christian
Last name(s): Baier

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA


b) LEI

529900MBF3N1ATE55378 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Derivative
Description: call option,
ISIN: DE000DF962Y2


b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of 100,000 call options on shares in Ströer SE & Co. KGaA with expiry date 17.09.2022 and a strike price (base price) of EUR 80.00


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
0.130 EUR 13000.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
0.130 EUR 13000.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2021-05-11; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA

Ströer Allee 1

50999 Köln

Germany
Internet: www.stroeer.com





 
