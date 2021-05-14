DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG
2021. május 14., péntek, 07:00
Corporate News
ENCAVIS reaffirms guidance 2021e after first quarter of 2021
Cash flow from operating activities was virtually on a par with the previous year at EUR 39.9 million (previous year: EUR 50.8 million), taking into consideration the capital gains tax refund from 2018 in the amount of EUR 9.0 million, which had a positive effect on the operating cash flow in the first quarter of 2020.
"The fundamental revenue and earnings growth in the current year is based on the organic growth of our wind and solar park portfolio as planned. Nevertheless, our long-standing experience with seasonal variations in weather effects allow us to unequivocally confirm the guidance for the current year, despite the weak weather conditions in the first quarter", Dr Christoph Husmann, CFO of Encavis AG, clarified the first quarter of Encavis.
The latest acquisition of the wind farm Paltusmäki, already connected to the grid, enlarges Encavis" own generation capacities in the wind segment by 21.5 megawatts (MW). In parallel it adds with Finland also another interesting growth market for bilateral energy contracts to the already broadly diversified portfolio of countries.
The Annual General Meeting (AGM) will take place - as planned - on May 27, 2021. In order to protect the health of the shareholders and employees and to slow down the chain of infection, Encavis again make use of the extraordinary regulation of the German Government and therefore the AGM will take place as a virtual event without the physical participation of any shareholders. The Management Board and Supervisory Board will propose an increased dividend of EUR 0.28 per share (previous year EUR 0.26) to the Annual General Meeting. This will also be offered again as scrip dividend in shares or for cash distribution.
ENCAVIS is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG"s environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world"s leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with "AA" and ISS ESG with their "Prime" label.
Additional information can be found on www.encavis.com
http://www.encavis.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/encavis
|EQS News ID:
|1196454
