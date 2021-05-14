DGAP-DD: Media and Games Invest plc english

2021. május 14., péntek, 10:55















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








14.05.2021 / 10:54




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Tobias M.
Last name(s): Weitzel

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Director of the issuer



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Media and Games Invest plc


b) LEI

391200UIIWMXRLGARB95 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: MT0000580101


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
4.00 EUR 10000.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
4.0000 EUR 10000.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2021-05-12; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














14.05.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Media and Games Invest plc

St. Christopher Street 168

VLT 1467 Valletta

Malta
Internet: www.mgi.group





 
End of News DGAP News Service



66837  14.05.2021 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum