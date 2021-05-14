DGAP-DD: va-Q-tec AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Döhmen

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

va-Q-tec AG


b) LEI

529900MHY0HTHX71DO39 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006636681


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)

















Price(s) Volume(s)
29.95 EUR 32945.00 EUR
29.80 EUR 5960.00 EUR
29.95 EUR 748.75 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
29.927 EUR 39653.75 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2021-05-11; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: va-Q-tec AG

Alfred-Nobel-Straße 33

97080 Würzburg

Germany
Internet: www.va-Q-tec.com





 
