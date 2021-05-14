





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















14.05.2021 / 12:20









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Stephanie

Last name(s):

Coßmann



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft





b) LEI

529900PTLRE72EMYIJ77



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0005470405





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

63.20 EUR





19276.00 EUR



63.18 EUR





4169.88 EUR



63.16 EUR





2463.24 EUR



63.14 EUR





4167.24 EUR



63.12 EUR





2461.68 EUR



63.10 EUR





12620.00 EUR



63.06 EUR





4414.20 EUR



63.04 EUR





5484.48 EUR



63.08 EUR





2460.12 EUR



63.00 EUR





3465.00 EUR



63.22 EUR





39765.38 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

63.1644 EUR





100747.2200 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2021-05-14; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

























14.05.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



