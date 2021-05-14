DGAP-DD: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








14.05.2021 / 12:20




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Stephanie
Last name(s): Coßmann

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft


b) LEI

529900PTLRE72EMYIJ77 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005470405


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)

























































Price(s) Volume(s)
63.20 EUR 19276.00 EUR
63.18 EUR 4169.88 EUR
63.16 EUR 2463.24 EUR
63.14 EUR 4167.24 EUR
63.12 EUR 2461.68 EUR
63.10 EUR 12620.00 EUR
63.06 EUR 4414.20 EUR
63.04 EUR 5484.48 EUR
63.08 EUR 2460.12 EUR
63.00 EUR 3465.00 EUR
63.22 EUR 39765.38 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
63.1644 EUR 100747.2200 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2021-05-14; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

Kennedyplatz 1

50569 Cologne

Germany
Internet: www.lanxess.com





 
