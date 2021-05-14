DGAP-DD: Aurubis AG deutsch

2021. május 14., péntek, 15:30















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








14.05.2021 / 15:28




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Roland
Nachname(n): Harings

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

Aurubis AG


b) LEI

5299005SHIN9ZK7GW242 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE0006766504


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
77,90 EUR 155800,00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
77,90 EUR 155800,00 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2021-05-11; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: Börse Frankfurt
MIC: XFRA














14.05.2021 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Aurubis AG

Hovestrasse 50

20539 Hamburg

Deutschland
Internet: www.aurubis.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



66923  14.05.2021 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum