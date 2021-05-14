DGAP-DD: Aurubis AG english

2021. május 14., péntek, 15:30















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








14.05.2021 / 15:28




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Roland
Last name(s): Harings

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Aurubis AG


b) LEI

5299005SHIN9ZK7GW242 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006766504


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
77.90 EUR 155800.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
77.90 EUR 155800.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2021-05-11; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Frankfurt Stock Exchange
MIC: XFRA














Language: English
Company: Aurubis AG

Hovestrasse 50

20539 Hamburg

Germany
Internet: www.aurubis.com





 
