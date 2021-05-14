DGAP-DD: Deutsche Post AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Jörg
Last name(s): von Dosky

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche Post AG


b) LEI

8ER8GIG7CSMVD8VUFE78 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005552004


b) Nature of the transaction


Purchase of 57.395 shares as an automatic reinvestment of dividends in connection with the participation in an employee share offering (share matching plan).
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
50.177463 EUR 2879.9355 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
50.177463 EUR 2879.9355 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2021-05-11; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: CBOE EUROPE - DXE DARK ORDER BOOK (NL)
MIC: CEUD














Language: English
Company: Deutsche Post AG

Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20

53113 Bonn

Germany
Internet: www.dpdhl.com





 
