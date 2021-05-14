





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















14.05.2021 / 16:19









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Tobias

Last name(s):

Meyer



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Deutsche Post AG





b) LEI

8ER8GIG7CSMVD8VUFE78



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0005552004





b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of 123.384 shares as an automatic reinvestment of dividends in connection with the participation in an employee share offering (share matching plan).



Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

50.177463 EUR





6191.0961 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

50.177463 EUR





6191.0961 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2021-05-11; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

CBOE EUROPE - DXE DARK ORDER BOOK (NL)

MIC:

CEUD



