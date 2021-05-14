DGAP-DD: SLM Solutions Group AG deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








14.05.2021 / 16:30




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Thomas
Nachname(n): Schweppe

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Aufsichtsrat



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

SLM Solutions Group AG


b) LEI

5299004VIBQF63906C97 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000A111338


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
15,90 EUR 9540,00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
15,90 EUR 9540,00 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2021-05-12; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: Gettex
MIC: MUNC














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: SLM Solutions Group AG

Estlandring 4

23560 Lübeck

Deutschland
Internet: www.slm-solutions.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



66870  14.05.2021 


