1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Tobias

Last name(s):

Ohler



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Wacker Chemie AG





b) LEI

0NURKC5Q3CJYZPPK5046



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000WCH8881





b) Nature of the transaction

Share purchase as part of the variable remuneration (Executive Board members are required to purchase 15% of their variable remuneration in Wacker shares on the cut-off date)





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

123.80 EUR





102754.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

123.80 EUR





102754.00 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2021-05-14; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



