Ad hoc Announcement



exceet prepares potential sale of Swiss company GS Swiss PCB AG





Grevenmacher, 17 May 2021 - The Board of Directors of exceet Group SCA ("exceet") today resolved to start a large-scale structured sales process with regards to the potential sale of its portfolio company GS Swiss PCB AG. In the financial year 2020, the manufacturer of highly miniaturized printed circuit boards for the medical technology and aerospace sectors based in the Swiss Canton of Schwyz generated revenues of EUR 36 million and an operating profit (EBITDA)1) of EUR 9.5 million. A decision as to whether and at which date the sale will take place has not yet been made.

1) Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (see pages 102 -105 "Alternative Performance Measures" of the Annual Report 2020



https://ir.exceet.com/fileadmin/downloads/ir/gesch_bericht/exceet_Group_Annual_Report_2020.pdf



Further information:

Hendrik von Gregory



Email: investor.relations@exceet.com



exceet Group SCA



17, rue de Flaxweiler



L-6776 Grevenmacher



Luxemburg



Telefon +352 28 38 47 20

ISIN: LU0472835155



WKN: A0YF5P



Listed: Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard)

About exceet



exceet is a listed holding company pursuing an opportunistic investment approach without a defined investment strategy. The investment focus is on seizing attractive risk / reward profiles without restrictions regarding the asset class, structure or duration of such investments.