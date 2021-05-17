DGAP-Adhoc: exceet Group SCA: exceet bereitet möglichen Verkauf des Schweizer Unternehmens GS Swiss PCB AG vor

2021. május 17., hétfő, 17:25





DGAP-Ad-hoc: exceet Group SCA / Schlagwort(e): Verkauf/Verkauf


exceet Group SCA: exceet bereitet möglichen Verkauf des Schweizer Unternehmens GS Swiss PCB AG vor


17.05.2021 / 17:25 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



 



Ad-hoc-Mitteilung



exceet bereitet möglichen Verkauf des Schweizer Unternehmens GS Swiss PCB AG vor


Grevenmacher, 17. Mai 2021 - Der Verwaltungsrat der exceet Group SCA ("exceet") hat heute entschieden, einen breit angelegten, strukturierten Verkaufsprozess für den möglichen Verkauf des Portfoliounternehmens GS Swiss PCB AG durchzuführen. Im Geschäftsjahr 2020 erzielte der Hersteller von höchst miniaturisierten Leiterplatten für die Medizintechnik sowie für die Luft- und Raumfahrt aus dem Schweizer Kanton Schwyz einen Umsatz von EUR 36 Millionen sowie ein operatives Ergebnis (EBITDA)1) von EUR 9,5 Millionen. Eine Entscheidung, ob und zu welchem Zeitpunkt der Verkauf erfolgen soll, ist noch nicht getroffen worden.



1) Ergebnis vor Zinsen, Ertragsteuern und Abschreibungen (siehe Seiten 102 -105 "Alternative Performance Measures" des Annual Report 2020

https://ir.exceet.com/fileadmin/downloads/ir/gesch_bericht/exceet_Group_Annual_Report_2020.pdf



Für weitere Informationen:



Hendrik von Gregory

Email: investor.relations@exceet.com

exceet Group SCA

17, rue de Flaxweiler

L-6776 Grevenmacher

Luxemburg

Telefon +352 28 38 47 20



ISIN: LU0472835155

WKN: A0YF5P

Börsen: Regulierter Markt der Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse (Prime Standard)



Über exceet

exceet ist eine börsennotierte Beteiligungsgesellschaft, die einen opportunistischen Investmentansatz ohne eine festgelegte Anlagestrategie verfolgt. Der Fokus liegt auf der Wahrnehmung von risiko- und wertattraktiven Anlagemöglichkeiten ohne Einschränkungen durch definierte Anlagekategorien, -strukturen oder -dauer.










17.05.2021 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de


























Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: exceet Group SCA

17, rue de Flaxweiler

6776 Grevenmacher

Luxemburg
Telefon: +352 2838 4720
Fax: +352 2838 4729
E-Mail: info@exceet.com
Internet: www.exceet.com
ISIN: LU0472835155, LU0472839819
WKN: A0YF5P, A1BFHT
Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1197427





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



1197427  17.05.2021 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1197427&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum