1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name






Titel: Dr.
Vorname: Klaus-Peter
Nachname(n): Röhler

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

Allianz SE


b) LEI

529900K9B0N5BT694847 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE0008404005


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
217,00 EUR 29946,00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
217,00 EUR 29946,00 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2021-05-17; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETA














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Allianz SE

Königinstr. 28

80802 München

Deutschland
Internet: www.allianz.com





 
