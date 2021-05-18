DGAP-News: ISRA and Atlas Copco conclude strategic partnership: Squeeze out completed
2021. május 18., kedd, 13:04
ISRA and Atlas Copco conclude strategic partnership: Squeeze out completed
ISRA entered into a strategic partnership with the Swedish industrial group, Atlas Copco, in 2020. Atlas Copco"s public offer to acquire all ISRA shares was initiated on February 10, 2020, and carried out on June 24, 2020. In addition, the Annual General Meeting of ISRA VISION AG resolved to exclude the remaining minority shareholders on December 15, 2020. This will end the stock exchange listing of ISRA VISION AG, which was last listed as a member of the SDAX and TecDAX.
Hosting the headquarters of the independent Machine Vision Solutions Division in Atlas Copco"s Industrial Technique business unit, the company continues to operate under the name ISRA VISION AG with the same members of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board. For the employees, who were legally transferred to the parent company in the course of the merger, this strategic partnership offers a long-term perspective. Customers and business partners in particular will benefit from the stronger global presence of the Group. Cooperation with other Atlas Copco companies will be intensified in the future, with ISRA being an important pillar for the future strategy in the area of smart automation and digitalization.
The core competence of the Company is the ISRA-BrainWARE(R), an innovative software for intelligent machine vision systems. Here, the scientific know-how from the fields of optics, lighting technology, surveying technology, physics, image processing and classification algorithms and a complex system design are combined. Machine vision is a key technology for visualising systems that imitate the human eye. Today"s ISRA applications focus primarily on the automation of production and quality assurance of goods and products supplied to large, future-oriented markets such as energy, healthcare, food, mobility and information. The customers mainly include renowned global players from the respective sectors. With more than 25 locations worldwide, ISRA offers customer proximity everywhere and ensures optimum service and support.
Further information is available at www.isravision.com.
ISRA VISION AG
Investor Relations
E-Mail: investor@isravision.com
Melanie Böttcher
Susanne Becht
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ISRA VISION AG
|Industriestr. 14
|64297 Darmstadt
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)6151 9 48-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)6151 9 48-140
|E-mail:
|investor@isravision.com
|Internet:
|www.isravision.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005488100
|WKN:
|548810
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1197801
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1197801 18.05.2021
