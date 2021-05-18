DGAP-Ad-hoc: Delticom AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Capital Increase





Delticom AG: Management Board considers capital increase





Publication of insider information pursuant to Art. 17(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse (Market Abuse Regulation - MAR)

Hanover, May 18, 2021 - In view of the successful restructuring process, Delticom AG"s Management Board today decided to prepare a possible prospectus-free capital increase (granting and/or excluding subscription rights) from authorised capital.

The final decision on the implementation, timing and scope of a possible share issue will be made by the Management Board with the approval of the Supervisory Board, taking into account, among other things, the current market environment. In this context, Delticom AG has commissioned Bankhaus Metzler to sound out the capital market.

Any cash inflows are to be used to strengthen the equity ratio as well as to repay loans and to create new financing and growth opportunities. The company will discontinue other processes to raise equity depending on the volume of the placement.

Further publications will be made in due course.

The Management Board

Hanover, May 18, 2021

Notifying person: Melanie Becker, Investor Relations





About Delticom:

With the brand Reifendirekt, Delticom AG is the leading company in Europe for the online distribution of tyres and complete wheels.

The product portfolio for private and business customers comprises an unparalleled range of more than 600 brands and around 18,000 tyre models for cars and motorcycles. Complete wheels and rims complete the product range. The company operates 410 online shops and online distribution platforms in 74 countries, serving more than 15.9 million customers.

As part of the service, the ordered products can be sent to one of Delticom"s approximately 38,000 workshop partners worldwide for mounting at the customer"s request.

Based in Hanover, Germany, the company operates primarily in Europe and the USA and has extensive expertise in the development and operation of online shops, internet customer acquisition, internet marketing and the establishment of partner networks.

Since its foundation in 1999, Delticom has built up comprehensive expertise in designing efficient and fully integrated ordering and logistics processes. The company"s own warehouses are among its most important assets.

In fiscal year 2020, Delticom AG generated revenues of around 541 million euros. At the end of last year, the company employed 177 people.

The shares of Delticom AG have been listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange since October 2006 (ISIN DE0005146807).

On the internet at: www.delti.com

Contact:

Delticom AG



Investor Relations



Melanie Becker



Brühlstraße 11



30169 Hannover



Phone: +49 (0)511-93634-8903



Fax: +49 (0)511-8798-9138



Email: melanie.becker@delti.com

