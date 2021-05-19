

Schramberg, 18 May 2021. hGears AG, a global manufacturer of high-precision gears and components with a focus on products for e-mobility applications, has set the issue price for its initial public offering at EUR 26.00 per share, which corresponds to the middle of the price range.





From Friday, 21 May 2021, a total of 10,400,000 hGears shares will be traded on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse). This corresponds to a market capitalization of EUR 270 million. The offer comprised 2,400,000 shares from a capital increase, 3,400,000 shares from the holdings of the selling shareholders (1,000,000 thereof from the exercise of an upsize option) and a market customary over-allotment of 870,000 shares. This results in a free float of 64%.





The shares will carry the international securities identification number (ISIN) DE000A3CMGN3 and the German securities identification number (WKN) A3CMGN. Delivery of the offered shares to investors will take place on 21 May 2021.





Hauck & Aufhäuser is acting as Sole Global Coordinator and Joint Bookrunner. ABN AMRO (in cooperation with ODDO BHF SCA) is acting as Joint Bookrunner in the IPO.





