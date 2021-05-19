





















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

















19.05.2021 / 13:56









Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.











































1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:

Dr.

Vorname:

Steffen

Nachname(n):

Greubel



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Vorstand







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

METRO AG





b) LEI

5299006EQ03K3SSUYS12



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE000BFB0019





b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

9,80 EUR





6820,80 EUR



9,80 EUR





5684,00 EUR



9,80 EUR





9800,00 EUR



9,80 EUR





124695,20 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

9,80 EUR





147000,00 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

2021-05-19; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



