DGAP-DD: METRO AG deutsch

2021. május 19., szerda, 13:57















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








19.05.2021 / 13:56




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name






Titel: Dr.
Vorname: Steffen
Nachname(n): Greubel

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

METRO AG


b) LEI

5299006EQ03K3SSUYS12 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000BFB0019


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen






















Preis(e) Volumen
9,80 EUR 6820,80 EUR
9,80 EUR 5684,00 EUR
9,80 EUR 9800,00 EUR
9,80 EUR 124695,20 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
9,80 EUR 147000,00 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2021-05-19; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














19.05.2021 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: METRO AG

Metro-Straße 1

40235 Düsseldorf

Deutschland
Internet: www.metroag.de





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



67199  19.05.2021 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum