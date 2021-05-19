



PNE AG: Annual General Meeting approves dividend

















19.05.2021 / 14:23









Corporate News

PNE AG: Annual General Meeting approves dividend

- All items on the agenda approved with a large majority

- Per Hornung Pedersen, Alberto Donzelli and Dr. Susanna Zapreva have been re-elected to the Supervisory Board

Cuxhaven, May 19, 2021 - The Annual General Meeting of the international project developer PNE AG took place on May 19, 2021 as a virtual Annual General Meeting, without the physical presence of shareholders or their proxies.

The shareholders gave their clear approval to the proposed resolution on the ratification of the actions of Executive Board members Markus Lesser (CEO) and Jörg Klowat (CFO). The shareholders also resolved by a clear majority to approve the actions of the Supervisory Board. Per Hornung Pedersen, Alberto Donzelli and Dr. Susanna Zapreva were re-elected with a large majority to the Supervisory Board.

The shareholders voted with a large majority in favor of the proposal of the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board to pay a dividend in the amount of euro 0.04 per no-par value share with dividend entitlement.

Deloitte GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Hamburg, was also reappointed as auditor of the financial statements and consolidated financial statements by a large majority.

Finally, the Annual General Meeting also approved the compensation system for the members of the Executive Board and confirmed the compensation for the members of the Supervisory Board by a large majority.

The internationally operating PNE Group with its brands PNE and WKN is one of the most experienced project developers of onshore and offshore wind farms. Based on this success, the Group has developed into a "clean energy solutions provider". From initial site exploration and implementation of approval procedures via financing and turnkey construction to operation and repowering, the Company"s services encompass all the phases of developing and operating renewable energy projects. In addition to wind energy, the Company now offers photovoltaics, electricity storage, service products and the supply of clean electricity. The Company is also focused on the development of power-to-X solutions.

