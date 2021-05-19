DGAP-News: PNE AG: Annual General Meeting approves dividend
Corporate News
PNE AG: Annual General Meeting approves dividend
- All items on the agenda approved with a large majority
- Per Hornung Pedersen, Alberto Donzelli and Dr. Susanna Zapreva have been re-elected to the Supervisory Board
Cuxhaven, May 19, 2021 - The Annual General Meeting of the international project developer PNE AG took place on May 19, 2021 as a virtual Annual General Meeting, without the physical presence of shareholders or their proxies.
The shareholders gave their clear approval to the proposed resolution on the ratification of the actions of Executive Board members Markus Lesser (CEO) and Jörg Klowat (CFO). The shareholders also resolved by a clear majority to approve the actions of the Supervisory Board. Per Hornung Pedersen, Alberto Donzelli and Dr. Susanna Zapreva were re-elected with a large majority to the Supervisory Board.
The shareholders voted with a large majority in favor of the proposal of the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board to pay a dividend in the amount of euro 0.04 per no-par value share with dividend entitlement.
Deloitte GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Hamburg, was also reappointed as auditor of the financial statements and consolidated financial statements by a large majority.
Finally, the Annual General Meeting also approved the compensation system for the members of the Executive Board and confirmed the compensation for the members of the Supervisory Board by a large majority.
About the PNE Group
Contacts for enquiries
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PNE AG
|Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
|27472 Cuxhaven
|Germany
|Phone:
|04721 / 718 - 06
|Fax:
|04721 / 718 - 200
|E-mail:
|info@pne-ag.com
|Internet:
|http://www.pne-ag.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JBPG2, DE000A2LQ3M9, , DE000A12UMG0,
|WKN:
|A0JBPG, A2LQ3M, , A12UMG,
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1198447
