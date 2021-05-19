





















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:



Vorname:

Adam

Nachname(n):

Cahan



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Aufsichtsrat







b) Berichtigung

Korrektur der Währung: USD statt EUR



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE





b) LEI

529900NY0WWQUKOMWQ37



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE000PSM7770





b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

21,3384 USD





17070,72 USD







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

21,3384 USD





17070,72 USD







e) Datum des Geschäfts

2021-05-17; UTC-4





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Name:

New York

MIC:

CGMI



