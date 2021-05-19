DGAP-DD: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE deutsch

1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Adam
Nachname(n): Cahan

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Aufsichtsrat



b) Berichtigung

Korrektur der Währung: USD statt EUR

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE


b) LEI

529900NY0WWQUKOMWQ37 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000PSM7770


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
21,3384 USD 17070,72 USD


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
21,3384 USD 17070,72 USD


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2021-05-17; UTC-4


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: New York
MIC: CGMI














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE

Medienallee 7

85774 Unterföhring

Deutschland
Internet: www.prosiebensat1.com





 
