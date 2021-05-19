DGAP-Adhoc: AlzChem Group AG: Geplante Umplatzierung von Aktien zur Erhöhung des Streubesitzes

AlzChem Group AG: Geplante Umplatzierung von Aktien zur Erhöhung des Streubesitzes


Die Aktionäre LIVIA Corporate Development SE und HDI Vier CE GmbH haben die AlzChem Group AG darüber informiert, dass sie beabsichtigen, durch eine private Umplatzierung ca. 1,5 Mio. Aktien (ca. 15% des Grundkapitals) an institutionelle Investoren zu veräußern. Entsprechende Gespräche sind bereits fortgeschritten. Mit der Umplatzierung verfolgen die abgebenden Aktionäre das Ziel, den Streubesitz und somit die Liquidität in der AlzChem Group AG Aktie zu erhöhen. Sie sind weiterhin von der starken Entwicklung der Gesellschaft überzeugt und werden ihr langfristig verbunden bleiben und ggf. entsprechende lock-up-Verpflichtungen eingehen.


Die AlzChem Group AG begrüßt die Erhöhung des Streubesitzes ausdrücklich. Damit wird einem langgehegten Wunsch der Gesellschaft entsprochen.






Kontakt:

Sabine Sieber

Leitung Investor Relations & Kommunikation







Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: AlzChem Group AG

Dr.-Albert-Frank-Str. 32

83308 Trostberg

Deutschland
Telefon: +498621862888
Fax: +49862186502888
E-Mail: ir@alzchem.com
Internet: www.alzchem.com
ISIN: DE000A2YNT30
WKN: A2YNT3
Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1198490





 
