DGAP-Ad-hoc: AlzChem Group AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous





AlzChem Group AG: Planned re-placement of shares to increase free float





19-May-2021 / 16:04 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Planned re-placement of shares to increase free float

The shareholders LIVIA Corporate Development SE and HDI Vier CE GmbH informed AlzChem Group AG that they intend to sell approximately 1.5 million shares (approximately 15% of the share capital) to institutional investors via a private placement. Discussions to this effect are already at an advanced stage. With this placement, the selling shareholders are pursuing the goal of increasing the free float and thus the liquidity of AlzChem Group AG shares. They continue to be convinced of the company"s strong development and will remain associated with it in the long term and, if necessary, enter into corresponding lock-up obligations.

AlzChem Group AG expressly welcomes the increase in the free float. This is in line with a long-held wish of the company.

Contact:Sabine SieberHead of Investor Relations & Communications