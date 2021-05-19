DGAP-Adhoc: AlzChem Group AG: Planned re-placement of shares to increase free float

2021. május 19., szerda, 16:04





DGAP-Ad-hoc: AlzChem Group AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous


AlzChem Group AG: Planned re-placement of shares to increase free float


19-May-2021 / 16:04 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Planned re-placement of shares to increase free float



The shareholders LIVIA Corporate Development SE and HDI Vier CE GmbH informed AlzChem Group AG that they intend to sell approximately 1.5 million shares (approximately 15% of the share capital) to institutional investors via a private placement. Discussions to this effect are already at an advanced stage. With this placement, the selling shareholders are pursuing the goal of increasing the free float and thus the liquidity of AlzChem Group AG shares. They continue to be convinced of the company"s strong development and will remain associated with it in the long term and, if necessary, enter into corresponding lock-up obligations.



AlzChem Group AG expressly welcomes the increase in the free float. This is in line with a long-held wish of the company.






Contact:

Sabine Sieber

Head of Investor Relations & Communications







19-May-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de


























Language: English
Company: AlzChem Group AG

Dr.-Albert-Frank-Str. 32

83308 Trostberg

Germany
Phone: +498621862888
Fax: +49862186502888
E-mail: ir@alzchem.com
Internet: www.alzchem.com
ISIN: DE000A2YNT30
WKN: A2YNT3
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1198490





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



1198490  19-May-2021 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1198490&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum