DGAP-News: APONTIS PHARMA AG: Notification on the implementation of stabilization measures

2021. május 19., szerda, 20:23







DGAP-News: APONTIS PHARMA AG


/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous






APONTIS PHARMA AG: Notification on the implementation of stabilization measures








19.05.2021 / 20:23




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE.



19 May 2021



APONTIS PHARMA AG



Disclosure in accordance with Article 5 para. 4 lit. (b) and para. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("Market Abuse Regulation") of 16 April 2014 and in accordance with Article 6 para. 2 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on the implementation of stabilisation measures



Following the pre-stabilisation announcement dated 29 April 2021, the stabilisation manager mentioned below has informed APONTIS PHARMA AG, Monheim am Rhein, Germany, (contact person: Sven Pauly; Telefon: +49 2173 89 55 4900) that stabilisations (within the meaning of Article 3 para. 2 lit. (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation) have taken place with respect to the offer of the following securities as indicated below:



The Securities:













Issuer: APONTIS PHARMA AG
Guarantor
(if applicable):		 n/a
Aggregate nominal amount of the offer
(excluding over-allotment option):		 4,600,000
Description: Ordinary shares with no par value

ISIN DE000A3CMGM5
Offer price: EUR 19.00

 

Stabilisation:









Stabilisation manager: Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers

Aktiengesellschaft
Existence, maximum size of
the over-allotment option:		 690,000 ordinary shares with no par value
Stabilisation marketplace: Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Xetra (XETR)

 

Stabilisations:























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Trade date and time Purchase (P)/ Sale (S) Nominal value
(pieces)		 Execution
price (0.0000)		 Currency code
(ISO 4217)		 Market place MIC
(ISO 10386)
11.05.2020

09:17:54		 P 50,000 18.9000 EUR XETR
11.05.2021

09:20:20		 P 40,000 19.0000 EUR XETR
11.05.2021

09:23:07		 P 16,000 18.9500 EUR XETR
11.05.2021

10:27:48		 P 189 18.5000 EUR XETR
11.05.2021

10:28:25		 P 10,000 18.5000 EUR XETR
11.05.2021

11:44:29		 P 3,789 18.5000 EUR XETR
11.05.2021

12:02:48		 P 4,000 18.5000 EUR XETR
11.05.2021

12:02:48		 P 941 18.5000 EUR XETR
11.05.2021

12:03:06		 P 1,081 18.5000 EUR XETR
11.05.2021

16:00:54		 P 926 18.0000 EUR XETR
11.05.2021

16:03:27		 P 4,000 18.2000 EUR XETR
11.05.2021

16:46:00		 P 10,000 18.2000 EUR XETR
11.05.2021

16:46:29		 P 50 18.2000 EUR XETR
11.05.2021

17:09:22		 P 3,000 18.6000 EUR XETR
11.05.2021

17:09:22		 P 1,252 18.4500 EUR XETR
11.05.2021

17:11:34		 P 748 18.8000 EUR XETR
11.05.2021

17:12:09		 P 1,892 18.8000 EUR XETR
11.05.2021

17:12:09		 P 108 18.8500 EUR XETR
11.05.2021

17:17:29		 P 5,000 18.5000 EUR XETR
11.05.2021

17:35:05		 P 4,000 18.7500 EUR XETR
11.05.2021

17:35:05		 P 8,000 18.7500 EUR XETR
11.05.2021

17:35:05		 P 12,024 18.7500 EUR XETR
11.05.2021

17:35:05		 P 1,000 18.7500 EUR XETR
12.05.2021

09:47:02		 P 129 18.7000 EUR XETR
12.05.2021

10:10:20		 P 371 18.7000 EUR XETR
12.05.2021

10:10:21		 P 133 18.6000 EUR XETR
12.05.2021

10:10:27		 P 367 18.6000 EUR XETR
12.05.2021

10:29:18		 P 123 18.4000 EUR XETR
12.05.2021

10:36:29		 P 1,000 18.6000 EUR XETR
12.05.2021

10:36:50		 P 1,000 18.6000 EUR XETR
12.05.2021

10:37:32		 P 377 18.4000 EUR XETR
12.05.2021

10:37:52		 P 123 18.4000 EUR XETR
12.05.2021

10:38:01		 P 150 18.5000 EUR XETR
12.05.2021

10:38:01		 P 350 18.5000 EUR XETR
12.05.2021

10:39:13		 P 200 18.5000 EUR XETR
12.05.2021

12:16:16		 P 104 18.4000 EUR XETR
12.05.2021

12:16:33		 P 52 18.4000 EUR XETR
12.05.2021

12:51:22		 P 221 18.4000 EUR XETR
12.05.2021

12:54:57		 P 700 18.3000 EUR XETR
12.05.2021

13:47:02		 P 1,000 18.3500 EUR XETR
12.05.2021

13:47:42		 P 1,398 18.3500 EUR XETR
12.05.2021

13:47:42		 P 102 18.5000 EUR XETR
12.05.2021

13:48:57		 P 2,000 18.5000 EUR XETR
12.05.2021

13:49:27		 P 200 18.4000 EUR XETR
12.05.2021

13:49:27		 P 400 18.4000 EUR XETR
12.05.2021

14:38:10		 P 100 18.1000 EUR XETR
12.05.2021

15:14:18		 P 2,356 18.0000 EUR XETR
12.05.2021

15:14:19		 P 73 18.0000 EUR XETR
12.05.2021

15:14:20		 P 355 18.0000 EUR XETR
12.05.2021

15:14:20		 P 511 18.0000 EUR XETR
12.05.2021

15:14:20		 P 275 18.0000 EUR XETR
12.05.2021

15:14:21		 P 111 18.0000 EUR XETR
12.05.2021

15:14:21		 P 356 18.0000 EUR XETR
12.05.2021

15:20:06		 P 35 18.0000 EUR XETR
12.05.2021

15:21:31		 P 1,500 18.0000 EUR XETR
12.05.2021

15:21:33		 P 334 18.0000 EUR XETR
12.05.2021

15:22:02		 P 800 18.0000 EUR XETR
12.05.2021

15:22:03		 P 294 18.0000 EUR XETR
12.05.2021

15:26:57		 P 325 18.0000 EUR XETR
12.05.2021

15:29:42		 P 19 18.0000 EUR XETR
12.05.2021

15:29:44		 P 273 18.0000 EUR XETR
12.05.2021

15:31:55		 P 383 18.0000 EUR XETR
12.05.2021

15:47:22		 P 715 18.2500 EUR XETR
12.05.2021

15:49:31		 P 4,285 18.3500 EUR XETR
12.05.2021

15:50:13		 P 1,236 18.4500 EUR XETR
12.05.2021

15:50:13		 P 743 18.3500 EUR XETR
12.05.2021

15:50:13		 P 21 18.3000 EUR XETR
12.05.2021

15:51:06		 P 14 18.4500 EUR XETR
12.05.2021

17:30:58		 P 675 18.0000 EUR XETR
12.05.2021

17:38:26		 P 2,000 18.5000 EUR XETR
12.05.2021

17:38:26		 P 2,000 18.5000 EUR XETR
12.05.2021

17:38:26		 P 5,000 18.5000 EUR XETR
12.05.2021

17:38:26		 P 2,000 18.5000 EUR XETR
12.05.2021

17:38:26		 P 1,000 18.5000 EUR XETR
12.05.2021

17:38:26		 P 10,000 18.5000 EUR XETR
13.05.2021

14:36:57		 P 441 18.2500 EUR XETR
13.05.2021

14:36:57		 P 4,200 18.2000 EUR XETR
13.05.2021

14:36:57		 P 359 18.1500 EUR XETR
13.05.2021

14:43:10		 P 100 18.0000 EUR XETR
13.05.2021

14:43:27		 P 100 18.1000 EUR XETR
13.05.2021

17:36:10		 P 3,000 18.2000 EUR XETR
13.05.2021

17:36:10		 P 2,000 18.2000 EUR XETR
13.05.2021

17:36:10		 P 3,000 18.2000 EUR XETR
13.05.2021

17:36:10		 P 1,000 18.2000 EUR XETR
13.05.2021

17:36:10		 P 5,000 18.2000 EUR XETR
13.05.2021

17:36:10		 P 2,000 18.2000 EUR XETR
13.05.2021

17:36:10		 P 1,000 18.2000 EUR XETR
14.05.2021

11:17:10		 P 1,511 18.2000 EUR XETR
14.05.2021

11:17:10		 P 489 18.1500 EUR XETR
14.05.2021

11:17:38		 P 1,500 18.2000 EUR XETR
14.05.2021

11:18:03		 P 606 18.2500 EUR XETR
14.05.2021

11:18:03		 P 1,594 18.2000 EUR XETR
14.05.2021

11:18:38		 P 1,800 18.2500 EUR XETR
14.05.2021

11:19:05		 P 815 18.4000 EUR XETR
14.05.2021

11:19:05		 P 185 18.5000 EUR XETR
14.05.2021

14:43:04		 P 500 18.2000 EUR XETR
14.05.2021

15:36:53		 P 1,000 18.1000 EUR XETR
14.05.2021

16:13:12		 P 1,000 18.0000 EUR XETR
14.05.2021

16:15:36		 P 223 18.2000 EUR XETR
14.05.2021

16:15:36		 P 522 18.2500 EUR XETR
14.05.2021

16:15:36		 P 648 18.1500 EUR XETR
14.05.2021

16:15:36		 P 1,531 18.1000 EUR XETR
14.05.2021

16:18:04		 P 76 18.4000 EUR XETR
14.05.2021

16:18:40		 P 800 18.4000 EUR XETR
14.05.2021

17:38:35		 P 2,000 19.0000 EUR XETR
14.05.2021

17:38:35		 P 2,000 19.0000 EUR XETR
14.05.2021

17:38:35		 P 2,000 19.0000 EUR XETR
14.05.2021

17:38:35		 P 2,000 19.0000 EUR XETR
14.05.2021

17:38:35		 P 2,000 19.0000 EUR XETR
14.05.2021

17:38:35		 P 5,000 19.0000 EUR XETR
14.05.2021

17:38:35		 P 25,000 19.0000 EUR XETR
14.05.2021

17:38:35		 P 10,000 19.0000 EUR XETR
14.05.2021

17:38:35		 P 15,000 19.0000 EUR XETR
14.05.2021

17:38:35		 P 2,000 19.0000 EUR XETR
14.05.2021

17:38:35		 P 1,000 19.0000 EUR XETR
14.05.2021

17:38:35		 P 2,000 19.0000 EUR XETR
17.05.2021

15:24:39		 P 351 18.5000 EUR XETR
17.05.2021

15:24:39		 P 380 18.4500 EUR XETR
17.05.2021

15:24:39		 P 269 18.3500 EUR XETR
17.05.2021

15:24:58		 P 84 18.5000 EUR XETR
17.05.2021

15:24:58		 P 616 18.4500 EUR XETR
17.05.2021

17:30:55		 P 231 18.7500 EUR XETR
17.05.2021

17:30:55		 P 703 18.5000 EUR XETR
17.05.2021

17:30:55		 P 66 18.4500 EUR XETR
17.05.2021

17:36:01		 P 5,000 18.8000 EUR XETR
17.05.2021

17:36:01		 P 5,000 18.8000 EUR XETR
17.05.2021

17:36:01		 P 10,000 18.8000 EUR XETR
17.05.2021

17:36:01		 P 10,000 18.8000 EUR XETR
17.05.2021

17:36:01		 P 10,000 18.8000 EUR XETR
18.05.2021

12:23:27		 P 54 18.8000 EUR XETR
18.05.2021

12:23:27		 P 272 18.6500 EUR XETR
18.05.2021

12:23:27		 P 847 18.5000 EUR XETR
18.05.2021

12:23:27		 P 127 18.4000 EUR XETR
18.05.2021

12:24:05		 P 448 18.4000 EUR XETR
18.05.2021

12:24:05		 P 284 18.5000 EUR XETR
18.05.2021

12:24:05		 P 568 18.7500 EUR XETR
18.05.2021

13:04:41		 P 354 18.5000 EUR XETR
18.05.2021

13:04:41		 P 46 18.7500 EUR XETR
18.05.2021

13:05:22		 P 407 18.7500 EUR XETR
18.05.2021

13:05:22		 P 3 18.8000 EUR XETR
18.05.2021

17:35:59		 P 2,000 18.4000 EUR XETR

 









Sum Aggregated
volume
(pieces)		 Weighted price Currency code
(ISO 4217I
  381,399 18.7100 EUR

 

IMPORTANT NOTICE



These materials may not be, directly or indirectly, published, distributed or transmitted in or into the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which the distribution or release would be unlawful. These materials do not constitute an offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities (the "Securities") of Apontis Pharma AG (the "Company") in the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. The Securities of the Company may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). There will be no public offering of the securities in the United States. The Securities of the Company have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act. The securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold in Australia, Canada or Japan or to, or for the account or benefit of, any national, resident or citizen of Australia, Canada or Japan subject to certain exceptions.



In the United Kingdom, this document is only being distributed to and is only directed at persons who (i) are investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order"), or (ii) are persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.), or (iii) to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in an investment activity (within the meaning of section 21 of the United Kingdom Financial Services and Markets Act 2000) in connection with the issue or sale of any securities may otherwise be lawfully communicated or caused to be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). This document is directed only at Relevant Persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not Relevant Persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this document relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons.



This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy any securities. The securities have already been sold.















19.05.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de






















Language: English
Company: APONTIS PHARMA AG

Alfred-Nobel-Str. 10

40789 Monheim

Germany
E-mail: info@apontis-pharma.de
Internet: https://apontis-pharma.de/
ISIN: DE000A3CMGM5
WKN: A3CMGM
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale)
EQS News ID: 1198554





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1198554  19.05.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1198554&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum