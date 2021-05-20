



APONTIS PHARMA AG: Notification on the implementation of stabilization measures

















19.05.2021 / 20:23









19 May 2021

APONTIS PHARMA AG

Disclosure in accordance with Article 5 para. 4 lit. (b) and para. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("Market Abuse Regulation") of 16 April 2014 and in accordance with Article 6 para. 2 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on the implementation of stabilisation measures

Following the pre-stabilisation announcement dated 29 April 2021, the stabilisation manager mentioned below has informed APONTIS PHARMA AG, Monheim am Rhein, Germany, (contact person: Sven Pauly; Telefon: +49 2173 89 55 4900) that stabilisations (within the meaning of Article 3 para. 2 lit. (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation) have taken place with respect to the offer of the following securities as indicated below:

The Securities:

Issuer:

APONTIS PHARMA AG

Guarantor

(if applicable):

n/a

Aggregate nominal amount of the offer

(excluding over-allotment option):

4,600,000

Description:

Ordinary shares with no par value



ISIN DE000A3CMGM5

Offer price:

EUR 19.00



Stabilisation:

Stabilisation manager:

Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers



Aktiengesellschaft

Existence, maximum size of

the over-allotment option:

690,000 ordinary shares with no par value

Stabilisation marketplace:

Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Xetra (XETR)



Stabilisations:

Trade date and time

Purchase (P)/ Sale (S)

Nominal value

(pieces)

Execution

price (0.0000)

Currency code

(ISO 4217)

Market place MIC

(ISO 10386)

11.05.2020



09:17:54

P

50,000

18.9000

EUR

XETR

11.05.2021



09:20:20

P

40,000

19.0000

EUR

XETR

11.05.2021



09:23:07

P

16,000

18.9500

EUR

XETR

11.05.2021



10:27:48

P

189

18.5000

EUR

XETR

11.05.2021



10:28:25

P

10,000

18.5000

EUR

XETR

11.05.2021



11:44:29

P

3,789

18.5000

EUR

XETR

11.05.2021



12:02:48

P

4,000

18.5000

EUR

XETR

11.05.2021



12:02:48

P

941

18.5000

EUR

XETR

11.05.2021



12:03:06

P

1,081

18.5000

EUR

XETR

11.05.2021



16:00:54

P

926

18.0000

EUR

XETR

11.05.2021



16:03:27

P

4,000

18.2000

EUR

XETR

11.05.2021



16:46:00

P

10,000

18.2000

EUR

XETR

11.05.2021



16:46:29

P

50

18.2000

EUR

XETR

11.05.2021



17:09:22

P

3,000

18.6000

EUR

XETR

11.05.2021



17:09:22

P

1,252

18.4500

EUR

XETR

11.05.2021



17:11:34

P

748

18.8000

EUR

XETR

11.05.2021



17:12:09

P

1,892

18.8000

EUR

XETR

11.05.2021



17:12:09

P

108

18.8500

EUR

XETR

11.05.2021



17:17:29

P

5,000

18.5000

EUR

XETR

11.05.2021



17:35:05

P

4,000

18.7500

EUR

XETR

11.05.2021



17:35:05

P

8,000

18.7500

EUR

XETR

11.05.2021



17:35:05

P

12,024

18.7500

EUR

XETR

11.05.2021



17:35:05

P

1,000

18.7500

EUR

XETR

12.05.2021



09:47:02

P

129

18.7000

EUR

XETR

12.05.2021



10:10:20

P

371

18.7000

EUR

XETR

12.05.2021



10:10:21

P

133

18.6000

EUR

XETR

12.05.2021



10:10:27

P

367

18.6000

EUR

XETR

12.05.2021



10:29:18

P

123

18.4000

EUR

XETR

12.05.2021



10:36:29

P

1,000

18.6000

EUR

XETR

12.05.2021



10:36:50

P

1,000

18.6000

EUR

XETR

12.05.2021



10:37:32

P

377

18.4000

EUR

XETR

12.05.2021



10:37:52

P

123

18.4000

EUR

XETR

12.05.2021



10:38:01

P

150

18.5000

EUR

XETR

12.05.2021



10:38:01

P

350

18.5000

EUR

XETR

12.05.2021



10:39:13

P

200

18.5000

EUR

XETR

12.05.2021



12:16:16

P

104

18.4000

EUR

XETR

12.05.2021



12:16:33

P

52

18.4000

EUR

XETR

12.05.2021



12:51:22

P

221

18.4000

EUR

XETR

12.05.2021



12:54:57

P

700

18.3000

EUR

XETR

12.05.2021



13:47:02

P

1,000

18.3500

EUR

XETR

12.05.2021



13:47:42

P

1,398

18.3500

EUR

XETR

12.05.2021



13:47:42

P

102

18.5000

EUR

XETR

12.05.2021



13:48:57

P

2,000

18.5000

EUR

XETR

12.05.2021



13:49:27

P

200

18.4000

EUR

XETR

12.05.2021



13:49:27

P

400

18.4000

EUR

XETR

12.05.2021



14:38:10

P

100

18.1000

EUR

XETR

12.05.2021



15:14:18

P

2,356

18.0000

EUR

XETR

12.05.2021



15:14:19

P

73

18.0000

EUR

XETR

12.05.2021



15:14:20

P

355

18.0000

EUR

XETR

12.05.2021



15:14:20

P

511

18.0000

EUR

XETR

12.05.2021



15:14:20

P

275

18.0000

EUR

XETR

12.05.2021



15:14:21

P

111

18.0000

EUR

XETR

12.05.2021



15:14:21

P

356

18.0000

EUR

XETR

12.05.2021



15:20:06

P

35

18.0000

EUR

XETR

12.05.2021



15:21:31

P

1,500

18.0000

EUR

XETR

12.05.2021



15:21:33

P

334

18.0000

EUR

XETR

12.05.2021



15:22:02

P

800

18.0000

EUR

XETR

12.05.2021



15:22:03

P

294

18.0000

EUR

XETR

12.05.2021



15:26:57

P

325

18.0000

EUR

XETR

12.05.2021



15:29:42

P

19

18.0000

EUR

XETR

12.05.2021



15:29:44

P

273

18.0000

EUR

XETR

12.05.2021



15:31:55

P

383

18.0000

EUR

XETR

12.05.2021



15:47:22

P

715

18.2500

EUR

XETR

12.05.2021



15:49:31

P

4,285

18.3500

EUR

XETR

12.05.2021



15:50:13

P

1,236

18.4500

EUR

XETR

12.05.2021



15:50:13

P

743

18.3500

EUR

XETR

12.05.2021



15:50:13

P

21

18.3000

EUR

XETR

12.05.2021



15:51:06

P

14

18.4500

EUR

XETR

12.05.2021



17:30:58

P

675

18.0000

EUR

XETR

12.05.2021



17:38:26

P

2,000

18.5000

EUR

XETR

12.05.2021



17:38:26

P

2,000

18.5000

EUR

XETR

12.05.2021



17:38:26

P

5,000

18.5000

EUR

XETR

12.05.2021



17:38:26

P

2,000

18.5000

EUR

XETR

12.05.2021



17:38:26

P

1,000

18.5000

EUR

XETR

12.05.2021



17:38:26

P

10,000

18.5000

EUR

XETR

13.05.2021



14:36:57

P

441

18.2500

EUR

XETR

13.05.2021



14:36:57

P

4,200

18.2000

EUR

XETR

13.05.2021



14:36:57

P

359

18.1500

EUR

XETR

13.05.2021



14:43:10

P

100

18.0000

EUR

XETR

13.05.2021



14:43:27

P

100

18.1000

EUR

XETR

13.05.2021



17:36:10

P

3,000

18.2000

EUR

XETR

13.05.2021



17:36:10

P

2,000

18.2000

EUR

XETR

13.05.2021



17:36:10

P

3,000

18.2000

EUR

XETR

13.05.2021



17:36:10

P

1,000

18.2000

EUR

XETR

13.05.2021



17:36:10

P

5,000

18.2000

EUR

XETR

13.05.2021



17:36:10

P

2,000

18.2000

EUR

XETR

13.05.2021



17:36:10

P

1,000

18.2000

EUR

XETR

14.05.2021



11:17:10

P

1,511

18.2000

EUR

XETR

14.05.2021



11:17:10

P

489

18.1500

EUR

XETR

14.05.2021



11:17:38

P

1,500

18.2000

EUR

XETR

14.05.2021



11:18:03

P

606

18.2500

EUR

XETR

14.05.2021



11:18:03

P

1,594

18.2000

EUR

XETR

14.05.2021



11:18:38

P

1,800

18.2500

EUR

XETR

14.05.2021



11:19:05

P

815

18.4000

EUR

XETR

14.05.2021



11:19:05

P

185

18.5000

EUR

XETR

14.05.2021



14:43:04

P

500

18.2000

EUR

XETR

14.05.2021



15:36:53

P

1,000

18.1000

EUR

XETR

14.05.2021



16:13:12

P

1,000

18.0000

EUR

XETR

14.05.2021



16:15:36

P

223

18.2000

EUR

XETR

14.05.2021



16:15:36

P

522

18.2500

EUR

XETR

14.05.2021



16:15:36

P

648

18.1500

EUR

XETR

14.05.2021



16:15:36

P

1,531

18.1000

EUR

XETR

14.05.2021



16:18:04

P

76

18.4000

EUR

XETR

14.05.2021



16:18:40

P

800

18.4000

EUR

XETR

14.05.2021



17:38:35

P

2,000

19.0000

EUR

XETR

14.05.2021



17:38:35

P

2,000

19.0000

EUR

XETR

14.05.2021



17:38:35

P

2,000

19.0000

EUR

XETR

14.05.2021



17:38:35

P

2,000

19.0000

EUR

XETR

14.05.2021



17:38:35

P

2,000

19.0000

EUR

XETR

14.05.2021



17:38:35

P

5,000

19.0000

EUR

XETR

14.05.2021



17:38:35

P

25,000

19.0000

EUR

XETR

14.05.2021



17:38:35

P

10,000

19.0000

EUR

XETR

14.05.2021



17:38:35

P

15,000

19.0000

EUR

XETR

14.05.2021



17:38:35

P

2,000

19.0000

EUR

XETR

14.05.2021



17:38:35

P

1,000

19.0000

EUR

XETR

14.05.2021



17:38:35

P

2,000

19.0000

EUR

XETR

17.05.2021



15:24:39

P

351

18.5000

EUR

XETR

17.05.2021



15:24:39

P

380

18.4500

EUR

XETR

17.05.2021



15:24:39

P

269

18.3500

EUR

XETR

17.05.2021



15:24:58

P

84

18.5000

EUR

XETR

17.05.2021



15:24:58

P

616

18.4500

EUR

XETR

17.05.2021



17:30:55

P

231

18.7500

EUR

XETR

17.05.2021



17:30:55

P

703

18.5000

EUR

XETR

17.05.2021



17:30:55

P

66

18.4500

EUR

XETR

17.05.2021



17:36:01

P

5,000

18.8000

EUR

XETR

17.05.2021



17:36:01

P

5,000

18.8000

EUR

XETR

17.05.2021



17:36:01

P

10,000

18.8000

EUR

XETR

17.05.2021



17:36:01

P

10,000

18.8000

EUR

XETR

17.05.2021



17:36:01

P

10,000

18.8000

EUR

XETR

18.05.2021



12:23:27

P

54

18.8000

EUR

XETR

18.05.2021



12:23:27

P

272

18.6500

EUR

XETR

18.05.2021



12:23:27

P

847

18.5000

EUR

XETR

18.05.2021



12:23:27

P

127

18.4000

EUR

XETR

18.05.2021



12:24:05

P

448

18.4000

EUR

XETR

18.05.2021



12:24:05

P

284

18.5000

EUR

XETR

18.05.2021



12:24:05

P

568

18.7500

EUR

XETR

18.05.2021



13:04:41

P

354

18.5000

EUR

XETR

18.05.2021



13:04:41

P

46

18.7500

EUR

XETR

18.05.2021



13:05:22

P

407

18.7500

EUR

XETR

18.05.2021



13:05:22

P

3

18.8000

EUR

XETR

18.05.2021



17:35:59

P

2,000

18.4000

EUR

XETR



Sum

Aggregated

volume

(pieces)

Weighted price

Currency code

(ISO 4217I



381,399

18.7100

EUR



