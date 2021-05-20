



UET United Electronic Technology AG announces the closing of the capital increase.

















20.05.2021









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





UET United Electronic Technology AG (ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6), Eschborn, announces that the increase in the share capital by EUR 792,410.00 has been successfully completed and is published in the German commercial register (Handelsregister). The company"s share capital now amounts to EUR 15,240,000.00.

As communicated in the corporate news of December 23rd, 2020, the UET-Group has performed a capital increase to strengthen its equity capital base with a debt-to-equity swap.

An existing financial liability of EUR 1.27 million has been converted into equity by issuing 792,410 new shares with a calculated nominal value of EUR 1.00 per share from the authorized capital through a contribution in kind.

The new share capital amounts to a total of EUR 15,240,000.00.

The application to admit the new shares for public trading has been made.





