UET United Electronic Technology AG (ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6), Eschborn, announces that the increase in the share capital by EUR 792,410.00 has been successfully completed and is published in the German commercial register (Handelsregister). The company"s share capital now amounts to EUR 15,240,000.00.

As communicated in the corporate news of December 23rd, 2020, the UET-Group has performed a capital increase to strengthen its equity capital base with a debt-to-equity swap.



An existing financial liability of EUR 1.27 million has been converted into equity by issuing 792,410 new shares with a calculated nominal value of EUR 1.00 per share from the authorized capital through a contribution in kind.



The new share capital amounts to a total of EUR 15,240,000.00.



The application to admit the new shares for public trading has been made.





Language: English
Company: UET United Electronic Technology AG

Frankfurter Straße 80-82

65760 Eschborn

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)6196-7777550
Fax: +49 (0)6196-7777559
E-mail: investor@uet-group.com
Internet: www.uet-group.com
ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6
WKN: A0LBKW
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1198857





 
