DGAP-News: UET United Electronic Technology AG announces the closing of the capital increase.
2021. május 20., csütörtök, 10:21
UET United Electronic Technology AG (ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6), Eschborn, announces that the increase in the share capital by EUR 792,410.00 has been successfully completed and is published in the German commercial register (Handelsregister). The company"s share capital now amounts to EUR 15,240,000.00.
As communicated in the corporate news of December 23rd, 2020, the UET-Group has performed a capital increase to strengthen its equity capital base with a debt-to-equity swap.
An existing financial liability of EUR 1.27 million has been converted into equity by issuing 792,410 new shares with a calculated nominal value of EUR 1.00 per share from the authorized capital through a contribution in kind.
The new share capital amounts to a total of EUR 15,240,000.00.
The application to admit the new shares for public trading has been made.
Sebastian Schubert
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|UET United Electronic Technology AG
|Frankfurter Straße 80-82
|65760 Eschborn
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)6196-7777550
|Fax:
|+49 (0)6196-7777559
|E-mail:
|investor@uet-group.com
|Internet:
|www.uet-group.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0LBKW6
|WKN:
|A0LBKW
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1198857
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1198857 20.05.2021
