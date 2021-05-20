DGAP-News: Amundi Physical Metals plc: Release of the Base Prospectus (the "Prospectus") AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (the "ETC") Series of debt securities governed by Irish Law

2021. május 20., csütörtök, 11:25







DGAP-News: Amundi Physical Metals plc


/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous






Amundi Physical Metals plc: Release of the Base Prospectus (the "Prospectus") AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (the "ETC") Series of debt securities governed by Irish Law








20.05.2021 / 11:25




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Amundi Physical Metals plc

(« Issuer »)



Release of the Base Prospectus (the "Prospectus")

AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (the "ETC")

Series of debt securities governed by Irish Law



Dublin, May 20, 2021



The Issuer announces that it has made available to the public the Prospectus of the ETC dated on 19 may 2021.



The Base Prospectus is available on the Amundi ETF website (www.amundietf.com).



Copies of the Base Prospectus request at the Issuer"s registered office, Palmerston House 2nd Floor, Fenian Street, Dublin 2, Ireland.















20.05.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de






















Language: English
Company: Amundi Physical Metals plc

2nd Floor, Palmerston House, Fenian Street

2 Dublin

Ireland
Phone: +33 (0)176338436
E-mail: liste.etf-dev@amundi.com
ISIN: FR0013416716
WKN: A2UJK0
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Amsterdam
EQS News ID: 1198891





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1198891  20.05.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1198891&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum