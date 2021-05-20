DGAP-CMS: hGears AG: Veröffentlichung des Herkunftsstaates gemäß § 5 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

2021. május 20., csütörtök, 15:24







DGAP Zulassungsfolgepflichtmitteilung: hGears AG


/ Herkunftsstaat






hGears AG: Veröffentlichung des Herkunftsstaates gemäß § 5 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung








20.05.2021 / 15:24



Veröffentlichung einer Zulassungsfolgepflichtmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die hGears AG gibt gem. § 5 WpHG bekannt, dass Deutschland der Herkunftsstaat ist.













20.05.2021 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de










Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: hGears AG

Brambach 38

78713 Schramberg

Deutschland


Börsennotierung vorgesehen / Intended to be listed;



 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




1199014  20.05.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1199014&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum