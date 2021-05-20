DGAP-CMS: hGears AG: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

2021. május 20., csütörtök, 15:24







DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: hGears AG


/ Home Member State






hGears AG: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution








20.05.2021 / 15:24



Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



hGears AG announces according to Art. 5 WpHG that Germany is the Home Member State.













20.05.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de










Language: English
Company: hGears AG

Brambach 38

78713 Schramberg

Germany


Börsennotierung vorgesehen / Intended to be listed;



 
End of News DGAP News Service




1199014  20.05.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1199014&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum