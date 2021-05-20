



On 21 May 2021, GK Software SE will be parting company with AWEK microdata GmbH in order to focus more intensely on the CLOUD4RETAIL platform, and will be selling it to the Italian Lodi-based Zucchetti Group for a figure in the mid single-digit million range. AWEK microdata is a wholly-owned subsidiary of GK Software, focused on the development, sale and management of euroSUITE, the solution for medium-sized retailers. It was taken over in 2012 in connection with the acquisition of AWEK GmbH. At the end of the 2020 financial year, the company had 41 employees at the Hamburg and Bielefeld business sites and contributed less than five percent to the revenue and earnings of the GK Software Group. The transfer of business will take place on 21 May 2021.

The GK Software Management Board would like to thank the company"s management and employees for the work carried out in the course of its affiliation with the Group and wishes them every success in the future.

