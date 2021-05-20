DGAP-Adhoc: SPORTTOTAL AG approves convertible bond issue
2021. május 20., csütörtök, 18:53
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SPORTTOTAL AG / Key word(s): Bond
SPORTTOTAL AG approves convertible bond issue
Cologne, 20 May 2020. The Management Board of SPORTTOTAL AG (the "Company"), with the approval of the Supervisory Board, has today passed a resolution to issue a convertible bond from conditional capital, under exclusion of shareholders" subscription rights.
The Management Board and Supervisory Board of SPORTTOTAL AG have today passed a resolution to issue a convertible bond of up to EUR 3,094,000.00 with a five -year maturity and an interest rate of 8.5% p.a. ("Convertible Bond"). The Convertible Bond is divided into up to 3,094 fractional bonds, each of which entitles the holder to subscribe to 1,000 new shares in the Company after a waiting period.
Contact:
Company:
SPORTTOTAL AG
Am Coloneum 2
50829 Köln
Germany
www.sporttotal.com
Tel: +49 [0] 221_7 88 77_ 0
Fax: +49 [0] 221_7 88 77_ 199 Email: info@sporttotal.com
Investor Relations:
BSK Becker+Schreiner Kommunikation GmbH
Tobias M. Weitzel
Tel.: +49 [0] 2154_ 81 22 16
Email: weitzel@kommunikation-bsk.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SPORTTOTAL AG
|Am Coloneum 2
|50829 Köln
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)221 7 88 77 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)221 7 88 77 199
|E-mail:
|info@sporttotal.com
|Internet:
|www.sporttotal.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1EMG56
|WKN:
|A1EMG5
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1199097
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1199097 20-May-2021 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]