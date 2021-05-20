DGAP-Adhoc: SPORTTOTAL AG approves convertible bond issue

SPORTTOTAL AG approves convertible bond issue


Cologne, 20 May 2020. The Management Board of SPORTTOTAL AG (the "Company"), with the approval of the Supervisory Board, has today passed a resolution to issue a convertible bond from conditional capital, under exclusion of shareholders" subscription rights.



The Management Board and Supervisory Board of SPORTTOTAL AG have today passed a resolution to issue a convertible bond of up to EUR 3,094,000.00 with a five -year maturity and an interest rate of 8.5% p.a. ("Convertible Bond"). The Convertible Bond is divided into up to 3,094 fractional bonds, each of which entitles the holder to subscribe to 1,000 new shares in the Company after a waiting period.


The bonds will be offered to qualified institutional investors by way of a private placement.




Language: English
Company: SPORTTOTAL AG

Am Coloneum 2

50829 Köln

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)221 7 88 77 0
Fax: +49 (0)221 7 88 77 199
E-mail: info@sporttotal.com
Internet: www.sporttotal.com
ISIN: DE000A1EMG56
WKN: A1EMG5
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1199097





 
