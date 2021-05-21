DGAP-DD: sino AG deutsch

2021. május 21., péntek, 10:19















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








21.05.2021 / 10:18




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name






Titel: Dr.
Vorname: Marcus
Nachname(n): Krumbholz

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Aufsichtsrat



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

sino AG


b) LEI

549300FDEIW4TSLARR27 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE0005765507


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen

















Preis(e) Volumen
85,00 EUR 12750,00 EUR
85,00 EUR 8500,00 EUR
85,00 EUR 4250,00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
85,0000 EUR 25500,0000 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2021-05-20; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: Börse Stuttgart
MIC: XSTU














21.05.2021 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: sino AG

Ernst-Schneider-Platz 1

40212 Düsseldorf

Deutschland
Internet: www.sino.de





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



67353  21.05.2021 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum