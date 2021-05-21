DGAP-Ad-hoc: Energiekontor AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback





Energiekontor AG resolves renewed share buyback





21-May-2021 / 13:24 CET/CEST





The Management Board of Energiekontor AG today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to buy back shares once again. In detail, the following resolutions have been passed:

1. The share buyback carried out on the basis of the Management Board and Supervisory Board resolutions of 6 July 2020, which has only been suspended to date and which was started on 7 July 2020 and interrupted on 5 May 2021, will not be resumed and is thus terminated.

2. On the basis of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 20 May 2020, the Company shall acquire up to 150,000 of its own shares in the period from 25 May 2021 until 30 June 2022 at the latest, with the repurchase being limited to such number of shares or to a total purchase price not exceeding EUR 9,000,000. The shares shall be purchased on the stock exchange.

3. The repurchase shall be carried out under the guidance of an investment firm or a financial institution in accordance with the safe harbour rules of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 in conjunction with the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The commissioned securities firm or credit institution shall make its decisions on the timing of the share purchase independently of and uninfluenced by Energiekontor AG. 4.

4. The consideration paid per share (excluding incidental acquisition costs) may not be more than 10% higher or lower than the average closing price for shares of the same class determined on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange during the last three trading days prior to the acquisition of the shares.

5. The shares acquired shall be used for all legally permissible purposes.

6. All transactions shall be announced weekly on the Company"s website (www.energiekontor.de) in the Investor Relations section after their execution.

