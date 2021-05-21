DGAP-AFR: SAP SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



SAP SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: July 21, 2021

Address: https://www.sap.com/docs/download/investors/2020/sap-2021-halbjahresbericht.pdf


Language: English

Date of disclosure: July 21, 2021

Address: https://www.sap.com/docs/download/investors/2020/sap-2021-half-year-report.pdf













Language: English
Company: SAP SE

Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16

69190 Walldorf

Germany
Internet: www.sap.com





 
