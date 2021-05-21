DGAP-DD: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








21.05.2021 / 14:26




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Tom
Last name(s): Alzin

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG


b) LEI

529900I88AOT7YXRMQ23 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
33.7943 EUR 131797.75 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
33.7943 EUR 131797.7500 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2021-05-19; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG

Börsenstrasse 1

60313 Frankfurt am Main

Germany
Internet: www.dbag.de





 
67402  21.05.2021 


