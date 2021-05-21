DGAP-DD: technotrans SE deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








21.05.2021 / 16:14




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Michael
Nachname(n): Finger

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

technotrans SE


b) LEI

5299003IANGEF3R55G44 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000A0XYGA7


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
25,70 EUR 5140,00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
25,7000 EUR 5140,0000 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2021-05-21; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: technotrans SE

Robert-Linnemann-Str. 17

48336 Sassenberg

Deutschland
Internet: http://www.technotrans.de





 
