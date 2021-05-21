DGAP-DD: technotrans SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








21.05.2021 / 16:14




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Finger

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

technotrans SE


b) LEI

5299003IANGEF3R55G44 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0XYGA7


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
25.70 EUR 5140.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
25.7000 EUR 5140.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2021-05-21; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: technotrans SE

Robert-Linnemann-Str. 17

48336 Sassenberg

Germany
Internet: http://www.technotrans.de





 
67491  21.05.2021 


