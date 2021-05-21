DGAP-CMS: Wacker Neuson SE: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Wacker Neuson SE


/ Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Article 5 sec. 1 lit. b) and sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 sec. 2 and 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052






Wacker Neuson SE, Munich

WKN: WACK01 / ISIN: DE000WACK012



Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Article 5 sec. 1 lit. b) and sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 sec. 2 and 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052



Acquisition of treasury shares - interim report 8



In the period from May 17, 2021 up to and including May 21, 2021 a total of 15,000 shares were acquired as part of the Share Buyback Program 2021. The start of the Share Buyback Program 2021 was announced in a notice dated March 29, 2021 pursuant to Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and pursuant to Art. 2 sec. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.



The total number of shares repurchased in the period from May 17, 2021 up to and including

May 21, 2021 daily, the volume-weighted average price and the volume in euros are as follows:



























Date Total no of repurchased shares (piece) Volume-weighted average price (EUR) Volume (EUR)
May 17, 2021 15,000 25.29635 379,445.20
May 18, 2021 - 0.00000 -
May 19, 2021 - 0.00000 -
May 20, 2021 - 0.00000 -
May 21, 2021 - 0.00000 -

 

The total number of shares, repurchased during the Share Buyback Program 2021 so far, amounts to 614,900 pieces of shares.



The share buyback is carried out by a credit institution, commissioned by Wacker Neuson SE, exclusively via the Stock Exchange in the electronic Xetra-trading system.



Information about each transaction as well as the daily trading volume are published pursuant to Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and pursuant to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 on the internet under the following link:



https://wackerneusongroup.com/en/investor-relations/shares/share-buyback



Munich, May 21, 2021



Wacker Neuson SE

The Executive Board















Language: English
Company: Wacker Neuson SE

Preußenstr. 41

80809 München

Germany
Internet: www.wackerneusongroup.com





 
