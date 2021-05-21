DGAP-DD: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








21.05.2021 / 18:46




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Wolfgang
Nachname(n): Link

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE


b) LEI

529900NY0WWQUKOMWQ37 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000PSM7770


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen










































Preis(e) Volumen
17,18 EUR 85,90 EUR
17,19 EUR 22312,62 EUR
17,185 EUR 2887,08 EUR
17,195 EUR 26480,30 EUR
17,20 EUR 11266,00 EUR
17,205 EUR 9273,50 EUR
17,21 EUR 27019,70 EUR
17,215 EUR 3873,38 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
17,199746 EUR 103198,48 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2021-05-14; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE

Medienallee 7

85774 Unterföhring

Deutschland
Internet: www.prosiebensat1.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



67471  21.05.2021 


