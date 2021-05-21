





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















21.05.2021 / 18:46









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Wolfgang

Last name(s):

Link



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE





b) LEI

529900NY0WWQUKOMWQ37



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000PSM7770





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

17.18 EUR





85.90 EUR



17.19 EUR





22312.62 EUR



17.185 EUR





2887.08 EUR



17.195 EUR





26480.30 EUR



17.20 EUR





11266.00 EUR



17.205 EUR





9273.50 EUR



17.21 EUR





27019.70 EUR



17.215 EUR





3873.38 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

17.199746 EUR





103198.48 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2021-05-14; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

























21.05.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



