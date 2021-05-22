DGAP-News: 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft: 1&1 Drillisch and Telefónica enter into national roaming agreement
2021. május 21., péntek, 23:55
1&1 Drillisch AG: 1&1 Drillisch and Telefónica enter into national roaming agreement
The national roaming agreement has an initial term until 30 June 2025. 1&1 Drillisch has the right to unilaterally extend the initial term until 30 June 2029. Thereafter, at 1&1 Drillisch"s request, an additional contract extension up to 30 June 2034 is possible.
The national roaming agreement provides for annually decreasing prices, which apply retroactively from July 2020 also to the ongoing MBA MVNO agreement. These prices are lower than the prices most recently charged by Telefónica under the MBA MVNO agreement.
The prices for the first extension option until June 2029 are determined by specific rules. In the period thereafter, Telefónica continues to be obliged to offer non-discriminatory prices.
The start date for national roaming will be set by 1&1 Drillisch in parallel with the launch of the 1&1 Drillisch mobile network. From this date, all new customers and all 1&1 Drillisch customers migrated to 1&1 Drillisch"s network will have access to 1&1 Drillisch"s 5G network, and automatically non-discriminatory access to Telefónica"s 2G and 4G mobile network via national roaming in areas not yet rolled out by 1&1 Drillisch. From 1 January 2026, access to 4G national roaming in Telefónica"s mobile network will be limited to some extent in certain urban areas which will then be covered by 1&1 Drillisch"s 5G network. However, in these areas a minimum coverage of national roaming of up to 50 Mbit/s is always ensured. The agreed national roaming services complement the exceptional innovation potential of 1&1 Drillisch"s 5G network.
1&1 Drillisch customers, who are currently activated on Telefónica"s network, will step-by-step be migrated within a contractually agreed transition period following the launch of 1&1 Drillisch"s 5G network and will continue to have 2G, 4G and 5G access to Telefónica"s mobile network until then.
Assured access to national roaming is another milestone on 1&1 Drillisch"s path to becoming the fourth mobile network operator.
Maintal, 21 May 2021
1&1 Drillisch AG
About 1&1 Drillisch AG
Disclaimer: This report contains statements regarding the future which are based on the current assumptions and projections of the 1&1 Drillisch AG management. Various risks, uncertainties and other factors, both known and unknown, can cause actual developments, especially in the results, financial position, and the business of our Company, to deviate substantially from the projections about the future as they are shown here. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such future-oriented statements and to adapt them to future events or developments.
Contact
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft
|Wilhelm-Röntgen-Straße 1-5
|63477 Maintal
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 6181 - 412 218
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 6181 - 412 183
|E-mail:
|ir@1und1-drillisch.de
|Internet:
|www.1und1-drillisch.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005545503
|WKN:
|554550
|Indices:
|SDAX
TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1199632
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1199632 21.05.2021
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]