DGAP-Ad-hoc: flatexDEGIRO AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast





flatexDEGIRO announces five-year-vision: up to 8m customers and 350m transactions, resulting in over EUR 1 bn of accumulated operating cash flow





24-May-2021 / 17:35 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





flatexDEGIRO announces five-year-vision: up to 8m customers and 350m transactions, resulting in over EUR 1 bn of accumulated operating cash flow

European online brokerage markets have shown and continue to show significant growth. Based on the ongoing acceleration of secular trends, the Management of flatexDEGIRO expects a significant widening of its addressable market in the medium-term. Recent capital inflows into the online brokerage sector across Europe are expected to further fuel market growth based on ever-increasing awareness of online brokerage.

Due to these developments and expectations, the Management of flatexDEGIRO AG today decided to upgrade its medium-term growth ambition significantly and to announce a new 5-year-vision: flatexDEGIRO aims to service 7-8 million brokerage customers and to settle 250-350 million trades p.a. - even in years with low market volatility. The Management further expect to accumulate more than EUR 1 bn of operating cash flow over this five year period.

The new forecast represents a significant upgrade compared with the vision previously communicated for the year 2025 ("Vision 2025"). Vision 2025 assumed customer growth to more than 3 million and a minimum number of settled transactions of 100 million p.a.

The expected accelerated growth is assumed to have a significant positive impact on revenues, earnings, and free cash flow.

Contact:

Achim Schreck



Head of IR & Corporate Communications





Tel. +49 (0) 69 450001 0



achim.schreck@flatexdegiro.com





flatexDEGIRO AG



Rotfeder-Ring 7D-60327 Frankfurt/Main

Disclaimer





This release may contain forward-looking statements and information, which may be identified by formulations using terms such as "expects", "aims", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or "will". Such forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and certain assumptions, which may be subject to variety of risks and uncertainties. The results actually achieved by flatexDEGIRO AG may substantially differ from these forward-looking statements. flatexDEGIRO assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in case of developments, which differ from those anticipated.