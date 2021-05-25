DGAP-Adhoc: flatexDEGIRO announces five-year-vision: up to 8m customers and 350m transactions, resulting in over EUR 1 bn of accumulated operating cash flow
2021. május 24., hétfő, 17:35
DGAP-Ad-hoc: flatexDEGIRO AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
flatexDEGIRO announces five-year-vision: up to 8m customers and 350m transactions, resulting in over EUR 1 bn of accumulated operating cash flow
European online brokerage markets have shown and continue to show significant growth. Based on the ongoing acceleration of secular trends, the Management of flatexDEGIRO expects a significant widening of its addressable market in the medium-term. Recent capital inflows into the online brokerage sector across Europe are expected to further fuel market growth based on ever-increasing awareness of online brokerage.
Due to these developments and expectations, the Management of flatexDEGIRO AG today decided to upgrade its medium-term growth ambition significantly and to announce a new 5-year-vision: flatexDEGIRO aims to service 7-8 million brokerage customers and to settle 250-350 million trades p.a. - even in years with low market volatility. The Management further expect to accumulate more than EUR 1 bn of operating cash flow over this five year period.
The new forecast represents a significant upgrade compared with the vision previously communicated for the year 2025 ("Vision 2025"). Vision 2025 assumed customer growth to more than 3 million and a minimum number of settled transactions of 100 million p.a.
The expected accelerated growth is assumed to have a significant positive impact on revenues, earnings, and free cash flow.
Contact:
Achim Schreck
Disclaimer
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|flatexDEGIRO AG
|Rotfeder-Ring 7
|60327 Frankfurt / Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 69 450001 0
|E-mail:
|ir@flatexdegiro.com
|Internet:
|www.flatexdegiro.com
|ISIN:
|DE000FTG1111
|WKN:
|FTG111
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1199960
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1199960 24-May-2021 CET/CEST
