DGAP-DD: SUSE S.A. english

2021. május 25., kedd, 23:51















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








25.05.2021 / 23:50




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Ms
First name: Melissa
Last name(s): Di Donato

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SUSE S.A.


b) LEI

213800C9JTKV8DLW6403 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: LU2333210958


b) Nature of the transaction

Members of the management board have been awarded under a Long Term Incentive Plan options with a market value exercise price to acquire /subscribe shares of the issuer


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
30 EUR 74084 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
30.0000 EUR 74084.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2021-05-19; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Frankfurt Stock Exchange
MIC: XFRA














25.05.2021 The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de/international










Language: English
Company: SUSE S.A.

26 A, Boulevard Royal

2449 Luxemburg

Luxemburg


Notierung im Prime Standard vorgesehen / Intended to be listed



 
End of News EQS News Service



67644  25.05.2021 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum