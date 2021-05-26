DGAP-AFR: GK Software SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

2021. május 26., szerda, 15:27







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: GK Software SE


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






GK Software SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements








26.05.2021 / 15:27



Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



GK Software SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year


Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 26, 2021

Address: https://investor.gk-software.com/de/veroeffentlichungen/financial-reports?task=download&cid=843


Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 26, 2021

Address: https://investor.gk-software.com/en/publications/financial-reports?task=download&cid=844













26.05.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: GK Software SE

Waldstraße 7

08261 Schöneck

Germany
Internet: www.gk-software.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1200983  26.05.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1200983&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum