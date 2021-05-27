DGAP-Ad-hoc: Airbus SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous





Airbus SE: Airbus provides suppliers with an update on production plans





27-May-2021 / 07:55 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad-hoc release, 27 May 2021

Airbus provides suppliers with an update on production plans

- Consistent with Airbus" market outlook and recovery plan

- Providing visibility to suppliers and calling for rate readiness

Airbus continues to expect the commercial aircraft market to recover to pre-COVID levels between 2023 and 2025, led by the single-aisle segment. The Company is therefore providing suppliers with an update of its production plans, giving visibility in order to schedule necessary investments and secure long term capacity and production rate readiness, in line with the expected recovery.

"The aviation sector is beginning to recover from the COVID-19 crisis", said Guillaume Faury, Airbus CEO. "The message to our supplier community provides visibility to the entire industrial ecosystem to secure the necessary capabilities and be ready when market conditions call for it. In parallel, we are transforming our industrial system by optimising our aerostructures set-up and modernising our A320 Family production facilities. All these actions are set in motion to prepare our future."

A320 Family: Airbus confirms an average A320 Family production rate of 45 aircraft per month in Q4 2021 and calls on suppliers to prepare for the future by securing a firm rate of 64 by Q2 2023. In anticipation of a continued recovering market, Airbus is also asking suppliers to enable a scenario of rate 70 by Q1 2024. Longer term, Airbus is investigating opportunities for rates as high as 75 by 2025.

A220 Family: Currently at around rate five aircraft per month from Mirabel and Mobile, the rate is confirmed to rise to around six in early 2022. Airbus is also envisaging a monthly production rate of 14 by the middle of the decade.

A350 Family: Currently at an average production rate of five per month, this is expected to increase to six by autumn 2022.

A330 Family: Production remains at an average monthly production rate of two per month.

Airbus is protecting its ability to further adapt as the market evolves.

Contacts for the media