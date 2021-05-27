DGAP-News: Northern Data AG successfully closed the sale of its Texas data center to Riot Blockchain, Inc.
2021. május 27., csütörtök, 10:35
PRESS RELEASE / IR RELEASE
Frankfurt am Main - May 27, 2021 - Northern Data AG (XETRA: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87) a leading infrastructure supplier for Bitcoin mining and other HPC infrastructure solutions, successfully completed the sale of its U.S. subsidiary Whinstone US, Inc., which operates a high-performance data center facility based in Rockdale, Texas, to Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: "RIOT"). The consideration for the transaction consists of approximately EUR 67 million in cash and 11.8 million shares of common stock of Riot Blockchain, Inc. As a result of the transaction, Northern Data AG holds approximately 12% of the total outstanding common stock of Riot Blockchain, Inc.
"Today marks an important milestone in Northern Data"s young history and its ambition to build a versatile multi-site infrastructure network of efficient high-performance computing sites. With the successful sale and the resulting proceeds thereof Northern Data can further invest in its global asset base focused on providing efficient, fast, green and climate-neutral high-performance computing solutions," says Aroosh Thillainathan, CEO of Northern Data AG.
Greenhill served as exclusive financial adviser, Sullivan & Cromwell LLP acted as legal counsel to Northern Data AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Northern Data AG
|An der Welle 3
|60322 Frankfurt/Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 34 87 52 25
|E-mail:
|info@northerndata.de
|Internet:
|www.northerndata.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0SMU87
|WKN:
|A0SMU8
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1201410
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1201410 27.05.2021
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]