Northern Data AG successfully closed the sale of its Texas data center to Riot Blockchain, Inc.

Frankfurt am Main - May 27, 2021 - Northern Data AG (XETRA: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87) a leading infrastructure supplier for Bitcoin mining and other HPC infrastructure solutions, successfully completed the sale of its U.S. subsidiary Whinstone US, Inc., which operates a high-performance data center facility based in Rockdale, Texas, to Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: "RIOT"). The consideration for the transaction consists of approximately EUR 67 million in cash and 11.8 million shares of common stock of Riot Blockchain, Inc. As a result of the transaction, Northern Data AG holds approximately 12% of the total outstanding common stock of Riot Blockchain, Inc.

"Today marks an important milestone in Northern Data"s young history and its ambition to build a versatile multi-site infrastructure network of efficient high-performance computing sites. With the successful sale and the resulting proceeds thereof Northern Data can further invest in its global asset base focused on providing efficient, fast, green and climate-neutral high-performance computing solutions," says Aroosh Thillainathan, CEO of Northern Data AG.

Greenhill served as exclusive financial adviser, Sullivan & Cromwell LLP acted as legal counsel to Northern Data AG.



About Northern Data:

Northern Data AG develops and operates global infrastructure solutions in the field of High-Performance Computing (HPC). With its customer-specific solutions, the company provides the infrastructure for various HPC applications in areas such as bitcoin mining, artificial intelligence, blockchain, big data analytics, IoT or rendering. The internationally active company is today a leading provider of HPC solutions worldwide. Northern Data offers its HPC solutions both in large, stationary data centers and in mobile high-tech data centers that can be set up at any location worldwide. The company combines self-developed software and hardware with intelligent concepts for a sustainable energy supply. The Northern Data group currently employs around 200 people.



