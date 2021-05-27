DGAP-NVR: HAMBORNER REIT AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer


HAMBORNER REIT AG

Goethestraße 45

47166 Duisburg

Germany

2. Type of capital measure








  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 26 May 2021

3. New total number of voting rights:

81343348














Language: English
