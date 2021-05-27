



DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: HAMBORNER REIT AG





/ Total Voting Rights Announcement













HAMBORNER REIT AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

















27.05.2021 / 11:06







Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

































Publication of total number of voting rights







1. Details of issuer



HAMBORNER REIT AG



Goethestraße 45



47166 Duisburg



Germany





2. Type of capital measure



Type of capital measure

Date of status / date of effect



Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)



X

Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

26 May 2021



3. New total number of voting rights:

81343348







27.05.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

