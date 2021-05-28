





ANNEX B







1.

Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting





rights are attachedi (including the issuer reference number allocated by the CSSF)



Global Fashion Group S.A.

2.

Identity of the notifier (if another person makes the notification on behalf of the issuer)



N/A

3.

Total number of shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer



216,799,408

4.

Total number of voting rights attached to the shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer, including the suspended voting rightsii



216,799,408

5.

Total number of voting rights, excluding suspended voting rights (exercisable voting rights) (optional)





6.

Origin of the changeiii



Capital increase





7.

Date when the change occurred

27/05/2021

8.

In the previous notification (optional)



- the total number of shares was of

216.435.251



the total number of voting rights was of





the total number of exercisable voting

216.435.251





216.435.251



























