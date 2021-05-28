



MEDICLIN focuses on patient safety and innovative concepts in rehabilitation

















MEDICLIN focuses on patient safety and innovative concepts in rehabilitation

At the Annual General Meeting of MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft (MEDICLIN) held on May 26, 2021, Chairman of the Management Board Volker Hippler gave a mixed picture of the situation. After the focus of the health policy and legislative measures aimed at preventing an overload of the health system, MEDICLIN reacted quickly and professionally to the new requirements. "We have fulfilled our responsibility as a health care provider in dealing with the pandemic, even if this left its mark on our earning power in the 2020 financial year", said Volker Hippler, explaining the business development.

Tino Fritz, Chief Financial Officer of MEDICLIN, commented on the current situation as follows in response to a shareholder question: "Of course we are working on getting the occupancy up again, but the sales and earnings development for the year as a whole will depend on the development of the pandemic and the level of protective shielding benefits. These will be much lower for the year 2021."

Overall, the protective shield benefits decided by politicians and the payments from the cost providers, as in the 2020 financial year, only compensate for a small part of the capacity losses and the higher costs.

Patient safety comes first

In his speech, the CEO emphasized that the focus is on the health and thus the safety of patients and employees. The hygiene concepts work well, as do the treatment and therapy concepts under special corona-related requirements. The feedback on patient satisfaction confirms this for the Group.

Competence in post-COVID and long-COVID treatments

He particularly highlighted the interdisciplinary expertise that MEDICLIN has in the treatment of post-COVID and long-COVID patients. Pneumology experts work closely with experts in neurology, cardiology, psychiatry and psychosomatics. MEDICLIN has so far treated successfully more than 1,250 corona patients, and demand has risen sharply.

Innovative concepts in rehabilitation

Dr. York Dhein, Member of the Management Board of MEDICLIN and responsible for this business segment, explained the future requirements of a performance based rehabilitation. "It will be a particular challenge to adapt rehabilitation to the changing demographic and social requirements with innovative performance-based concepts," he said and added: "That we can quickly build up and implement knowledge in our company MEDICLIN has shown in the treatment of post- and long-COVID patients."

Information on the Annual General Meeting

At the Annual General Meeting of MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft 91.81% of the share capital was represented.

With a large majority of 96.81%, the Annual General Meeting passed a new remuneration system for the Management Board.

The actions of the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board were approved for 2020 with majorities of 98.57% and 98.41%, respectively.

Because of the pandemic, the event again took place virtually on the Internet to protect the health of all those involved.

