1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:

Dr.

Vorname:

Heiko

Nachname(n):

Arnold



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Vorstand







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

Aurubis AG





b) LEI

5299005SHIN9ZK7GW242



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE0006766504





b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

76,26 EUR





61008,00 EUR



76,18 EUR





15236,00 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

76,2440 EUR





76244,0000 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

2021-05-28; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Name:

Tradegate

MIC:

TGAT



