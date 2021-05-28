DGAP-DD: Aurubis AG deutsch

28.05.2021 / 14:51




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name






Titel: Dr.
Vorname: Heiko
Nachname(n): Arnold

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

Aurubis AG


b) LEI

5299005SHIN9ZK7GW242 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE0006766504


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen












Preis(e) Volumen
76,26 EUR 61008,00 EUR
76,18 EUR 15236,00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
76,2440 EUR 76244,0000 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2021-05-28; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Aurubis AG

Hovestrasse 50

20539 Hamburg

Deutschland
Internet: www.aurubis.com





 
67910  28.05.2021 


