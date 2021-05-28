DGAP-News: RESPARCS Funding II Limited Partnership - RESPARC Securities DE0009842542 - Notice of Repayment Date
2021. május 28., péntek, 14:55
From: European Capital Investment Opportunities Limited in its capacity as General Partner of RESPARCS Funding II Limited Partnership as the Issuer of the RESPARC Securities
To: Holders of the RESPARC Securities
Dated: 27 May 2021
Dear RESPARC Securityholders1,
We, as the Issuer of the EUR 500,000,000 Re-Engineered Silent Participation Assimilated Regulatory Capital Securities (RESPARC Securities) (ISIN: DE 0009842542), hereby notify you, pursuant to sec. 7(3) of the Terms and Conditions of the RESPARC Securities, that, due to the Termination Date which occurred on 31 December 2020, the Repayment Date will be 30 June 2021.
1Terms used but not defined herein shall have the meaning given to them in the Terms and Conditions of the RESPARC Securities.
RESPARCS Funding II Limited Partnership, acting through its general partner European Capital Investment Opportunities Limited (the Issuer)
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|RESPARCS Funding II Limited Partnership
|IFC 5
|JE1 1ST St.Helier/Jersey Channel Islands
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|-
|Fax:
|-
|E-mail:
|info@resparcs.com
|Internet:
|www.resparcs.com
|ISIN:
|DE0009842542
|WKN:
|984254
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Amsterdam
|EQS News ID:
|1202144
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1202144 28.05.2021
