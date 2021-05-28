DGAP-News: MAX Automation SE: New composition of the Supervisory Board gives go-ahead for strategic focus on cash flow-oriented investment company
2021. május 28., péntek, 18:07
PRESS RELEASE
Düsseldorf, 28 May 2021 - MAX Automation SE (ISIN DE000A2DA58), a company listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, successfully held its 2021 Annual General Meeting today in purely virtual form.
In his speech as Chairman of the Supervisory Board as well as Managing Director of MAX Automation, Dr. Christian Diekmann looked back on the past financial year, in which MAX Automation continued its turnaround despite the corona pandemic and generated an overall satisfactory operating result.
"We brought MAX through the difficult Corona year well and used the time to put our company on a good path with a strategic and personnel realignment. We have a very good portfolio of companies. This is a great starting point for our orientation as an investment company. Our companies are gems of the German SME sector. They are extremely well-positioned in their attractive niches. The MAX Group has stable market leaders in established industries, and we have niche champions that serve megatrends, such as GreenTec, MedTec or e-Mobility. They promise growth and value enhancement," explained Dr. Christian Diekmann.
With around 73,5% of the share capital present at the time of voting, the resolutions proposed by the management were adopted by a clear majority. Thus, the members of the Supervisory Board were discharged by the shareholders for the past financial year and a new remuneration system for the Managing Directors was adopted. In addition, new Authorized Capital was created, and the Articles of Association were amended. In the future, the Supervisory Board will consist of a minimum of three and a maximum of seven members.
The agenda of the Annual General Meeting was supplemented upon request for an additional agenda item. The supplemented agenda item 11 "Appointment of special auditors" was rejected by the shareholders.
The Supervisory Board will be composed of new members at the end of the Annual General Meeting in 2021. Dr. Christian Diekmann, Dr. Ralf Guckert, Dr. Jens Kruse and Marcel Neustock have all resigned as members of the Supervisory Board with effect from the end of the Annual General Meeting on 28 May 2021. Dr. Christian Diekmann will now dedicate himself exclusively to the strategic tasks facing MAX Automation in his role as Managing Director (CEO/CFO) and Chairman of the Management Board. Guido Mundt was elected by the Annual General Meeting to succeed Dr. Christian Diekmann, Oliver Jaster to succeed Dr. Ralf Guckert, Dr. Wolfgang Hanrieder to succeed Dr. Jens Kruse, and Hartmut Buscher to succeed Marcel Neustock on the Supervisory Board.
Guido Mundt, new Chairman of the Supervisory Board of MAX Automation SE, will continue to drive the orientation of the Group with his experience in the banking and investment sector. Oliver Jaster, who was already a member of the Supervisory Board from 2013 through 2020, was re-elected to the Board by the Annual General Meeting. Dr. Wolfgang Hanrieder complements the Board with his expertise in private equity and technical areas. Hartmut Buscher, Managing Director of Günther Holding SE, is a proven financial expert who has been elected to the Supervisory Board. Dr. Nadine Christina Pallas was elected to the Supervisory Board by the Annual General Meeting as an additional member for the period from entry of the amendment to Art. 7 par. 1 of the Articles of Association proposed under item 7 of the agenda. She rounds off the Board with her legal expertise and experience in providing legal support for fund structures. Besides the five newly elected members, the Board consisting of a total of six members is supplemented by Karoline Kalb.
The comprehensive change in the composition of the Supervisory Board also marks the start of the new strategic focus on a cash flow-oriented investment company. "MAX Automation will operate as an investment company in the future - as a value-driven group of niche champions. We already have six very profitable companies in growing, exciting industrial sectors. We are active internationally at 20 locations domestically and overseas, with 1,800 employees worldwide and an export ratio of 70%. We will replicate this. We want to offer our shareholders a portfolio of high-growth niche players in which they would not be able to invest individually. A portfolio that generates stable cash flows and generates additional funds through sales and thus brings regular dividends to our shareholders. This is the value-optimizing strategy for MAX Automation," Dr. Christian Diekmann explained.
Further information on the 2021 Annual General Meeting and the voting results are available at www.maxautomation.com/hv-2021.
www.maxautomation.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MAX Automation SE
|Breite Straße 29-31
|40213 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211 90991-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)211 90991-11
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@maxautomation.com
|Internet:
|www.maxautomation.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2DA588
|WKN:
|A2DA58
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; BX
|EQS News ID:
|1202261
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1202261 28.05.2021
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]