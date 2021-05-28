



DGAP-News: MAX Automation SE





/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM













MAX Automation SE: New composition of the Supervisory Board gives go-ahead for strategic focus on cash flow-oriented investment company

















28.05.2021 / 18:07









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PRESS RELEASE



MAX Automation SE: New composition of the Supervisory Board gives go-ahead for strategic focus on cash flow-oriented investment company

Düsseldorf, 28 May 2021 - MAX Automation SE (ISIN DE000A2DA58), a company listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, successfully held its 2021 Annual General Meeting today in purely virtual form.

In his speech as Chairman of the Supervisory Board as well as Managing Director of MAX Automation, Dr. Christian Diekmann looked back on the past financial year, in which MAX Automation continued its turnaround despite the corona pandemic and generated an overall satisfactory operating result.

"We brought MAX through the difficult Corona year well and used the time to put our company on a good path with a strategic and personnel realignment. We have a very good portfolio of companies. This is a great starting point for our orientation as an investment company. Our companies are gems of the German SME sector. They are extremely well-positioned in their attractive niches. The MAX Group has stable market leaders in established industries, and we have niche champions that serve megatrends, such as GreenTec, MedTec or e-Mobility. They promise growth and value enhancement," explained Dr. Christian Diekmann.

With around 73,5% of the share capital present at the time of voting, the resolutions proposed by the management were adopted by a clear majority. Thus, the members of the Supervisory Board were discharged by the shareholders for the past financial year and a new remuneration system for the Managing Directors was adopted. In addition, new Authorized Capital was created, and the Articles of Association were amended. In the future, the Supervisory Board will consist of a minimum of three and a maximum of seven members.

The agenda of the Annual General Meeting was supplemented upon request for an additional agenda item. The supplemented agenda item 11 "Appointment of special auditors" was rejected by the shareholders.

The Supervisory Board will be composed of new members at the end of the Annual General Meeting in 2021. Dr. Christian Diekmann, Dr. Ralf Guckert, Dr. Jens Kruse and Marcel Neustock have all resigned as members of the Supervisory Board with effect from the end of the Annual General Meeting on 28 May 2021. Dr. Christian Diekmann will now dedicate himself exclusively to the strategic tasks facing MAX Automation in his role as Managing Director (CEO/CFO) and Chairman of the Management Board. Guido Mundt was elected by the Annual General Meeting to succeed Dr. Christian Diekmann, Oliver Jaster to succeed Dr. Ralf Guckert, Dr. Wolfgang Hanrieder to succeed Dr. Jens Kruse, and Hartmut Buscher to succeed Marcel Neustock on the Supervisory Board.

Guido Mundt, new Chairman of the Supervisory Board of MAX Automation SE, will continue to drive the orientation of the Group with his experience in the banking and investment sector. Oliver Jaster, who was already a member of the Supervisory Board from 2013 through 2020, was re-elected to the Board by the Annual General Meeting. Dr. Wolfgang Hanrieder complements the Board with his expertise in private equity and technical areas. Hartmut Buscher, Managing Director of Günther Holding SE, is a proven financial expert who has been elected to the Supervisory Board. Dr. Nadine Christina Pallas was elected to the Supervisory Board by the Annual General Meeting as an additional member for the period from entry of the amendment to Art. 7 par. 1 of the Articles of Association proposed under item 7 of the agenda. She rounds off the Board with her legal expertise and experience in providing legal support for fund structures. Besides the five newly elected members, the Board consisting of a total of six members is supplemented by Karoline Kalb.

The comprehensive change in the composition of the Supervisory Board also marks the start of the new strategic focus on a cash flow-oriented investment company. "MAX Automation will operate as an investment company in the future - as a value-driven group of niche champions. We already have six very profitable companies in growing, exciting industrial sectors. We are active internationally at 20 locations domestically and overseas, with 1,800 employees worldwide and an export ratio of 70%. We will replicate this. We want to offer our shareholders a portfolio of high-growth niche players in which they would not be able to invest individually. A portfolio that generates stable cash flows and generates additional funds through sales and thus brings regular dividends to our shareholders. This is the value-optimizing strategy for MAX Automation," Dr. Christian Diekmann explained.

Further information on the 2021 Annual General Meeting and the voting results are available at www.maxautomation.com/hv-2021.



Contact:



Katja Redweik



Head of Investor Relations



MAX Automation SE



Phone: +49 - 211 - 9099 10

investor-relations@maxautomation.com



Contact for media representatives:



Susan Hoffmeister



CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH



Phone: +49 - 89 - 125 09 03 33

sh@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de



About MAX Automation SE



MAX Automation SE (ISIN DE000A2DA58), based in Düsseldorf, is an internationally active industrial group for high-tech automation solutions. The operating business is divided into three divisions: in its Process Technology segment, the Group"s comprehensive technological Expertise makes it an innovation leader in the development and manufacture of proprietary solutions (e.g. dosing, impregnation), particularly for the automotive and electronics industries. In its Environmental Technology segment, MAX Automation develops and installs technologically complex systems for the recycling, energy and raw materials industries. The Evolving Technologies division of MAX Automation develops high-quality assembly and system solutions for the medical technology and automotive industries as well as for robotics and augmented automation.